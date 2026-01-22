Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, is still holding steady at the Indian box office, but overall collections have now slowed. Backed by extraordinary word of mouth, the film had a dream run and broke several existing records. With numbers already going past the 880 crore mark, it had an outside chance of entering the 900 crore club, but with Sunny Deol-led Border 2 arriving in theaters tomorrow (January 23), the target is now out of reach.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 48 days?

Coming straight to the latest collection update, the Bollywood spy-action thriller scored an estimated 1.15 crores on its seventh Wednesday, day 48. Compared to day 47’s 1.65 crores, it’s a bigger-than-expected 30.3% drop, which was expected since the film was coming from Blockbuster Tuesday pricing (discounted ticket rates). Compared to day 46’s 1.5 crores, it dropped by 23.33%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 884.05 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1043.17 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Day 43 – 2.1 crores

Day 44 – 3.6 crores

Day 45 – 4.25 crores

Day 46 – 1.5 crores

Day 47 – 1.65 crores

Day 48 – 1.15 crores

Total – 884.05 crores

Dhurandhar is likely to miss the 900 crore milestone

Although Dhurandhar needs only 15.95 crores more to inaugurate the 900 crore club for Bollywood, the target is now unachievable. Tomorrow, Border 2 is witnessing a grand release across the country, leaving the Ranveer Singh starrer with minimal shows. Sunny Deol’s magnum opus is arriving across 4,800 screens in India, thus leaving just limited shows for all holdover releases in the Hindi market.

From tomorrow onwards, Dhurandhar will fall well below the 1 crore mark and is likely to end its run in the range of 889-893 crore net, with its OTT premiere most probably happening next week.

