Dhurandhar has surpassed all our expectations at the box office. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt & Arjun Rampal’s film achieved maximum possible heights in India and worldwide. It witnessed a glorious run in the overseas circuit, but will miss its one last dream feat. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has Dhurandhar earned at the overseas box office?

According to the latest update, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has accumulated 291.2 crore gross at the overseas box office in 45 days. It is facing competition from multiple Southern releases like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab, Anaganaga Oka Raju, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari, among others. Despite the obstacles, the Bollywood spy action thriller is maintaining a good hold, even in its seventh week, which is commendable.

Dhurandhar is the highest Indian grosser of 2025 at the international box office. In fact, it is the only film that could clock a double-century. Ranveer Singh starrer is also the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time overseas. It aimed to surpass PK (303 crores) and gain the 7th spot, but that will no longer be possible.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1521 crores Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores Andhadhun – 361 crores PK – 303 crores Dhurandhar – 291.2 crores (45 days) Animal – 257 crores Dhoom 3 – 229 crores

Will miss its one last target by less than 10 crores!

Wouldn’t it have been a dreamy scenario had Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster clocked the 300 crore milestone in the first phase of international run? Unfortunately, the feat will be missed by less than 10 crores.

The first installment couldn’t unlock the coveted club, but here’s hoping Dhurandhar 2 makes its debut.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (46 days)

India net – 881.25 crores

India gross – 1039.87 crores

Overseas gross – 291.2 crores

Worldwide gross – 1331.07 crores

