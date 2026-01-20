The anticipation is sky-high as Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh are coming up with their Republic Day release, Border 2. The on-ground buzz is surpassing expectations, and the favorable result is visible in advance bookings. In the last 24 hours, Anurag Singh’s directorial has surpassed 5 Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 box office updates!

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 days to go)

According to the latest update, Border 2 has registered advance booking of 3.54 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, as of 10 AM today. It has witnessed a 68% jump in the last 24 hours. Pre-sales commenced on Monday, and the response in the first 48 hours has been impressive.

Ticket sales have jumped to 1.10 lakh nationwide. This includes 43K+ sales from national cinema chains. Around 22K tickets have been sold at PVR, while INOX and Cinepolis have registered 15K and 5K+ admissions respectively, so far. There are still 3 days to go, and with no other competition, a big surge is inevitable. The epic action war film is heading for a bumper opening at the Indian box office.

Surpasses Jaat & 5 other Bollywood biggies!

In 2025, Sunny Deol’s Jaat had made final pre-sales of 2.59 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). Within 48 hours, Border 2 has surpassed that mark by a considerable margin.

That’s not it; Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 release has also surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores), Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2.54 crores), Jaat (2.59 crores), De De Pyaar De 2 (2.79 crores), and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores) and Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crores).

As you read this article, Border 2 might have also surpassed Sky Force (3.82 crores). The next big target is to cross the 5 crore mark and compete against Baaghi 4 (5.54 crores) and Tere Ishk Mein (5.65 crores).

