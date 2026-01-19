Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has registered a dream run at the worldwide box office. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, the biggest overseas grosser of 2025, and the 2nd highest Hindi grosser of all time globally! The Bollywood spy action thriller has completed 45 days in theatres. Scroll below for a detailed region-wise breakdown.

All eyes on one last domestic milestone!

According to the official update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 879.75 crores net at the Indian box office in 45 days. It is just 20.25 crores away from making a 900 crore club debut for Bollywood. However, Border 2 will steal a chunk of screens on January 23, 2025, making the journey towards its one last target challenging.

All said and done, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has recorded a glorious run in India, which will be remembered in history. Including taxes, its gross earnings have concluded at 1038.10 crores after 45 days.

A memorable overseas run!

No Bollywood film has ever performed this well within the first phase of its overseas run. Dhurandhar has grossed 290.13 crores in 45 days of its international journey. Unfortunately, will miss the 300 crore club as the pace has now slowed down, but no regrets as the closing figures have set new benchmarks for Hindi cinema!

1300 crores & running worldwide

The worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar has wrapped up at 1328.23 crores after 45 days. It is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, only behind Dangal (2059.04 crores).

Ranveer Singh starrer will enjoy an uninterrupted run for the next 4 days. Post that, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2 will give tough competition across all regions.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (45 days)

India net – 879.75 crores

India gross – 1038.10 crores

Overseas gross – 290.13 crores

Worldwide gross – 1328.23 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Chiranjeevi Delivers His 2nd Highest-Grossing Film In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News