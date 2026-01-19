Sunny Deol is all set to rewrite the Gadar 2 history at the box office, bringing one of the greatest war films with Border 2! At least the advance ticket sales of the film are pointing towards an explosion at the ticket window! While the full-fledged advance booking of the film will commence from Monday, January 19, limited bookings started on Sunday, and it created an uproar!

The initial trend of the ticket pre-sales for Sunny Deol‘s film starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty proves that Anurag Singh’s new offering is all set for a box office takeover! Despite advance bookings being open in a limited capacity over the last 24 hours, the madness has already begun.

Border 2 Box Office Pre-Sales Opening Beats Sikandar!

Sunny Deol’s roar seems to be louder than ever, even overshadowing the initial buzz of Salman Khan’s Sikandar! Within a limited window, Border 2 has managed to sell 8.28K tickets on BMS in advance. Meanwhile, Sikandar’s limited bookings managed to register a ticket pre-sale of 5.72K, despite a great buzz!

Can Border 2 Topple War 2?

The intensity of the film would turn huge if it manages to break the first pre-opening record, beating the BMS pre-sales of War 2. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film registered the biggest pre-sales of 2025 on BMS, and if Sunny Deol’s biggie manages to topple this figure, it would be the first milestone for the film!

Check out the BMS pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025.

War 2: 806.5K Chhaava: 777K Saiyaara: 394.53K Sikandar: 281K Dhurandhar: 224K Housefull 5: 185K Baaghi 4 | Tere Ishk Mein: 150K Sky Force: 148K Thamma: 140K Raid 2: 134K

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film will storm into cinemas on January 23, 2026.

