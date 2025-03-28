Sikandar Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS: Registers Only 33% Of Fighter's Total

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is all set to arrive on Eid, but the ticket sales for the film on BMS in advance are not offering any huge promises. In fact, it seems like the film has to rely on spot bookings or word of mouth once it arrives in the theaters on March 30. Till March 27, the action thriller has managed to register only 1.1 lakh ticket pre-sales on BMS!

Only 33% Of Fighter!

Currently, Salman Khan has managed to register only 33% of the ticket pre-sales registered by Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which is also the 10th biggest ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film in the history of advance ticket bookings on BMS in the last 3 years.

Sikandar Ticket Pre-Sales

With less than 48 hours remaining before the film arrives, Sikandar needs an emergency plan to boost its ticket pre-sales on BMS. Maybe a BOGO offer might help or slashed ticket prices, but something is definitely wrong when he registers only 1.1 lakh advance ticket sales on BMS with the film arriving in two days!

Impossible To Enter Top 25 Also!

Currently, at this pace, forget about the top 10 or the top 20; it seems impossible for Salman Khan to enter the top 25 ticket pre-sales of Indian films on BMS! The 25th spot is occupied by Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life with a ticket pre-sales of 3.09 lakh. This is followed by Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter at number 26 with 3.07 lakh ticket pre-sales!

On Friday, March 28, Salman Khan’s Eid release registered a ticket sale of only 10K from 8 AM to 2 PM. Salman Khan’s Sikandar in the last three days has managed to register an average ticket sale of 34K per day, which is not at all a bright number to begin with!

Check out the daily ticket pre-sales of the film on BMS.

March 24: 5.72K

March 25: 38.44K

March 26: 31.52K

March 27: 34.49K

Total: 110.17K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

