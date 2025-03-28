L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has opened to flying numbers all across the globe, thus securing the biggest-ever start for Mollywood by miles. After a mind-blowing opening, the magnum opus was expected to register a noticeable drop on day 2. Even before the actual collection comes, a significant fall has been witnessed at the Indian box office in advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Record-breaking pre-sales for day 1

As we reported yesterday, the action thriller created an all-time record in advance booking for Mollywood. It sold tickets worth 18.15 crore gross for the opening day, which is an unheard number for a Malayalam film. This included a mind-blowing sale of 9.68 lakh+ tickets at the Indian box office. After such an unbelievable pre-sales, a big drop has been witnessed today.

L2: Empuraan day 2 advance booking

L2: Empuraan sold tickets worth 10 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 2 before the first show started today. This includes a sale of 5.40 lakh+ tickets at the Indian box office. Compared to day 1, it’s a drop of 44.90 or 50%, but if we look at it in isolation, it’s still a massive pre-sales number for a Malayalam film. With over-the-counter ticket sales, this ensures another rocking day for the film.

Kerala alone contributed 6.76 crore gross out of total bookings, including a sale of 3.82 lakh+ tickets. It is followed by Karnataka’s 1.1 crore gross. Among cities, Kochi is at the top with bookings worth 1.64 crore gross for day 2.

There’s a significant drop in shows today as there are no more fan shows and special shows, which will impact the overall box office performance.

More about the film

L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a crucial role in the film. It is running in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, but almost all the business is coming from the original Malayalam version. The project is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office: Needs 153% Higher Collection Than Manjummel Boys To Be A Clean Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News