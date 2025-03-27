Amid a huge buzz on the ground level, the highly-anticipated L2: Empuraan arrived in theatres. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the magnum opus registered an earth-shattering occupancy, especially in Kerala. However, the bad news is that word-of-mouth isn’t favorable, so the dream of a new industry hit at the Indian box office will likely remain a dream. From here, even the hit verdict looks impossible.

Reception of the film

The follow-up to 2019’s Lucifer generated massive hype, largely due to the predecessor’s goodwill. Unfortunately, this one has failed to attract positive reviews. While the production scale and action quotient are praised, the film’s lack of substance is heavily criticized.

Even hardcore Mohanlal fans are expressing their disappointment, as L2: Empuraan has come off as a stylish film, which falls flat due to poor writing. By now, mixed to negative reactions are out on the internet, impacting the theatrical run tomorrow onwards.

No hit verdict for L2: Empuraan?

A few days back, Sree Gokulam Movies came on board as one of the producers of L2: Empuraan amid a rumored clash between Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas. In a recent interview with 24News, Gokulam Gopalan (head of Sree Gokulam Movies) shared that the budget of the magnum opus is around 180 crores while talking about the speculated delay in release.

He said, “A movie that has been made on a budget of Rs 180 crore should never get stalled. This is Malayalam cinema’s first IMAX film.” He even shared that Mohanlal called him first to come on board as a producer.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to earn 100% returns at the Indian to be a clean hit. For L2: Empuraan, 100% returns will come at a net collection of a staggering 360 crores.

Currently, Manjummel Boys in the Malayalam industry hit with a domestic collection of 142 crore net. If a comparison is made, the Mohanlal starrer needs a 153.52% higher collection than the Manjummel Boys’ lifetime, which is impossible with poor word-of-mouth. So, the magnum opus is going to miss the hit verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Grows By Just 22% In 26 Hours, Salman Khan’s Magnum Opus In Big Trouble?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News