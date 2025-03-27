Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the titular role, is just three days away from hitting the big screen. As the makers opted for a Sunday release, everyone thought that the 50 crore mark would be comfortably crossed on day 1. Unfortunately, the magnum opus is witnessing an underwhelming response in the advance booking stage, which has negatively impacted the box office potential. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Lack of momentum in pre-sales

The full-fledged advance booking for the upcoming Bollywood action thriller commenced in the last couple of days. Since the announcement teaser created good anticipation, the film was touted to be Salman Khan’s biggest opener, but sadly, the momentum didn’t remain the same due to underwhelming follow-up promotional material.

Still, Salman’s brand is attracting footfalls at ticket counters, but it’s clearly not up to par. As of 2 pm IST, Sikandar has sold tickets worth 3.30 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. This includes a sale of 1.15 lakh+ tickets at the Indian box office.

In yesterday’s report, we shared that the magnum opus had sold tickets worth 2.70 crore gross by 12 pm IST. So, in the next 26 hours, it witnessed a jump of just 22.22% or 60 lakh.

Sikandar in big trouble?

In today’s time, perception in the advance booking stage is very important in generating buzz among the neutral audience. In the case of Sikandar, the positive perception hasn’t been created yet. Yes, the film will attract massive footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales due to Sunday release, but the underwhelming pre-sales indicate that it won’t register the record opening for Salman Khan.

There’s no shortage of shows, as Sikandar has been allotted over 11,300 shows so far. By Sunday, it is expected to hit the 20,000 mark. All the film needs to do is fill the shows with good occupancy.

Currently, Tiger 3 is Salman’s biggest opener, and its opening day pre-sales closed at 23 crore gross. Sikandar will fail to make even half of this sum.

