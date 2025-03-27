Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, has arrived in theatres. Compared to Vikram’s previous films, this action thriller had less buzz, and that could be seen through the day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. In the post-COVID era, this is Vikram’s fifth theatrical release, and sadly, it has witnessed the lowest pre-sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 stays low in advance booking

The Kollywood entertainer had a low buzz around itself, which was sensed through an underwhelming response in pre-sales. After a fair start, it closed the day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 2.41 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. It included a sale of 1.54 lakh+ tickets across the country.

Tamil Nadu alone contributed 1.85 crore gross out of total bookings, followed by Karnataka’s 24 lakh gross. Among cities, Chennai was at the top with opening day pre-sales worth 66 lakh.

Lowest bookings for Chiyaan Vikram post-COVID

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 failed to create an impact in day 1 advance booking. With 2.41 crore gross in the kitty, the film registered the lowest opening day pre-sales for Chiyaan Vikram in the post-COVID era. His last theatrical release, Thangalaan, had registered pre-sales of 6.36 crore gross. As compared to it, his latest release saw 62.10% less bookings.

Opening day pre-sales of Chiyaan Vikram’s films post-COVID (excluding blocked seats):

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 16.71 crores

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 7.65 crores

Thangalaan – 6.36 crores

Cobra – 6.19 crores

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 – 2.41 crores

More about the film

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is directed by SU Arun Kumar and also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the project is bankrolled by Riya Shibu.

As far as early reviews are concerned, the film is enjoying favorable talks, which is expected to boost the collection through over-the-counter ticket sales.

