Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran part 2 has arrived in the theaters, clashing with Mohanlal’s Malayalam storm L2: Empuraan at the box office, along with Telugu releases Mad Square and Robinhood arriving on March 28 with Sikandar lurking to storm on March 30!

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the Tamil action thriller has not witnessed any major positive signs with its ticket pre-sales on BMS. In fact, it ended its run as the 16th biggest Kollywood ticket pre-sales on BMS, surpassing Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, which sold 22K tickets in advance on BMS before the film arrived in the theaters.

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Ticket Sales

The pre-sales for the film ended at 35K sold tickets. Much less than Chiyaan Vikram’s last theatrical release! Interestingly, Thangalaan, with a ticket sale of 199K in advance on BMS, was the 10th biggest ticket pre-sale for a Kollywood film in 2024-25.

Chiyaan Vikram‘s film could not touch Captain Miller’s 149K, Ayalaan’s 100K, Viduthalai Part 2’s 96K, Dragon’s 82K, Lal Salaam’s 54K, and Aranmanai 4’s 40K ticket pre-sales as well.

Check out the ticket pre-sales for a Kollywood film of 2024-25 on BMS:

Leo: 2.28 million Jailer: 1.19 million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 million Vettaiyan: 706K Vidaamuyarchi: 689K Amaran: 628K Indian 2: 626K Kanguva: 386K Raayan: 279K Thangalaan: 199K

Interestingly, despite low numbers, Veera Dheera Sooran has registered the second best pre-sales of 2025 for a Kollywood, standing next to Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon on BMS. It also surpassed the final pre-sales Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja and Dhanush’s NEEK.

Day 1 Starts Low!

The ticket sales on the opening day have also started low for Chiyaan Vikram’s film. It has registered a ticket sale of almost 4.3k on BMS on March 27, Thursday from 8 AM to 11 AM. All eyes are on the opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office (3 Days To Go): Disastrous Drop For Salman Khan On BMS Ticket Pre-Sales & Chhaava Was 165% Higher At This Point!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News