Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid feast, Sikandar, and anticipation is sky-high. The trailer was also well received, but unfortunately, the action thriller is failing to convert. Scroll below for the latest advance booking update at the Australian box office.

Sikandar is ridiculously low!

We have previously seen the advance booking trends in UAE, the figures were quite low. The same is the case with Australia. Salman Khan starrer has commenced pre-sales at limited screens. As per Nishit Shaw, it has registered pre-bookings worth A$12K (INR 10.28 lakhs) at HOYTS Cinemas.

Only 514 tickets have been sold from 63 shows across Australia. There are only 5 days to go, and it is now crucial for the pace to pick up.

Sikandar vs Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Around six days before the release, Ajay Devgn‘s Singham Again registered pre-sales of A$11.5K (INR 6.38 lacs) from 68 shows at the HOYTS Cinemas. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had made advance booking sales of INR 2.4 lacs at the Australian box office.

Sikandar is similar to Singham Again and almost 328% higher than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But the figures still are not upto the mark for a Salman Khan Eid release!

Will Sikandar land among the top 10 Bollywood openers?

In order to make a mark at the Australian box office, Sikandar must at least earn higher than INR 11.17 crores (A$1.99M). It will then beat Fighter and find a spot in the top 10 list. At this stage, entry looks impossible!

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers in Australia below:

Animal: 28.19 crores (A$5.02M) Pathaan: 26.50 crores (A$4.72M) Jawan: 26.28 crores (A$4.68M) Padmaavat: 17.74 crores (A$3.16M) Dunki: 15.83 crores (A$2.82M) Dangal: 14.77 crores (A$2.63M) Sanju: 13.53 crores (A$2.41M) Stree 2: 12.52 crores (A$2.23M) PK: 11.85 crores (A$2.11M) Fighter: 11.17 crores (A$1.99M)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office: Salman Khan Registers Only 0.6% Ticket Pre-Sales Of Stree 2’s Total On BMS, Will It Beat The Best In 5 Days?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News