Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is less than a week away from its theatrical release. The official trailer of AR Murugadoss’ directorial was released on Sunday evening. It has found its spot among the top 10 most viewed Bollywood trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Sikandar will be released in theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025. It features the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna. The ensemble cast also features Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Anjini Dhawan.

Sikandar trailer was released around 5 PM on Sunday. It received majorly favorable reviews, raising hopes for a commercial mass entertainer at the Indian box office. In the first 24 hours, it has garnered a massive viewership of 48 million on YouTube.

The trailer for Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release has surpassed the views of Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan (Prevue), and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It is now the seventh most-watched Bollywood trailer in the first 24 hours on YouTube.

Take a look at the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube:

Dunki – 58.5 million SkyForce – 57.7 million Adipurush – 52.2 million Singham Again – 51.95 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million Animal – 50.6 million Sikandar – 48 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million Baby John – 45.2 million

Cirkus (45 million) is now out of the top 10.

Previously, Sikandar’s first teaser became the most viewed teaser in the history of Bollywood. Unfortunately, the trailer could not enter the top 5. But hopefully, the film will surpass expectations and set the box office on fire.

The advance booking for Salman Khan’s Eid release will begin on March 25 in India.

