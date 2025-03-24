It has been almost 8 years since Salman Khan delivered his last hit, Tiger Zinda Hai. High hopes are pinned on Sikandar, which is expected to end his dry spell at the box office. The official trailer was unveiled on Sunday and garnered massive praise. But eagle-eyed fans have shared theories on Reddit that could leave you mind-boggled. Scroll below for all the details!

Sikandar trailer was power-packed, ticking all the boxes, including emotions, entertainment, thrill and action. We witnessed Salman Khan’s sweet chemistry with his leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. But AR Murugadoss also gave glimpses of the supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Anjini Dhawan.

A section of Reddit users were disappointed that the Sikandar trailer was as lengthy as 3 minutes and 37 seconds. They felt it gave more hints than just teasing fans. Salman Khan fans have some crazy theories about the storyline. Check out the top 3:

(Possible Spoilers Ahead)

Will Rashmika Mandanna die?

A user speculated, “Why are trailers so lengthy these days? Reveal entire storylines and key action sequences. Director already hinted at Rashmika’s death, and her singing “Phir iss janam me mulaqat” alongside Salman stopping her makes it obvious. Salman‘s double role is also disclosed before the release and even the villain Kattapa, who plays a minister is shown without any buildup. What surprise has left?”

Another also agreed with the theory and added, “So rashmika gonna die and then he gonna marry kajal in 2nd half?”

Salman Khan & ‘Ghost’ Rashmika Mandanna?

Another assumed, “I think Rashmika is a ghost, and Salman sees her after her death, hence the visible age gap since she is stuck in time as Salman’s memory.”

And, well, he wasn’t the only one. Another user pointed out, “What if She is already dead in the movie and he is doing this all for her, while she remains besides him as a Ghost this whole time!”

Decoding the age gap!

There has been a lot of discussion about the 31-year age gap between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Even Bhaijaan slammed trolls as he reacted, “Jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke father ko problem nahi hai…”

But a fan has a theory about how AR Murugadoss would justify the difference in their age. The Reddit user wrote, “Maybe her death is the big twist, and this song is him reminiscing or hallucinating. A.R. Murugadoss loves those emotional gut-punches (think Ghajini), so it wouldn’t surprise me. And here’s where it gets interesting: if she dies early, it could also justify the age gap everyone’s been talking about. Salman’s 59, Rashmika’s 28—31 years apart. If her character’s arc ends early and she’s more of a memory or a tragic love story, the focus shifts away from them as a “couple” and onto Salman’s character dealing with loss. It’d make their chemistry more about emotion than romance, which could sidestep the age thing entirely.”

