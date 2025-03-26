Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is all set for its release tomorrow. After the grand success of Dragon, the next big release from Kollywood is ready to be unleashed in the form of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. While the film has the potential to earn big at the Indian box office, it is faring much lower than Vikram’s previous theatrical releases as far as day 1 is concerned. It is most likely to be the actor’s lowest opener post-COVID. Keep reading reading for a detailed prediction report!

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the Kollywood action thriller has some buzz around it. Still, it’s not up to the level of Vikram’s other theatrical releases in the post-pandemic era. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise had the most pre-release buzz among Vikram’s post-COVID releases. Even Cobra and Thangalaan had the neutrals talking. The same thing is lacking in the case of his upcoming biggie.

The trailer of Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 looks good, and it has received a positive response, but the hype has been missing. In the advance booking for day 1, the film has sold tickets worth just 2 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), and with just a few more hours to go, it is likely to close pre-sales below the 4 crore mark.

So far, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 has secured a decent show count of around 2,600, but it’s still a bit less. Chiyaan Vikram’s last theatrical release, Thangalaan, was released with a show count of around 3,500.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 will still enjoy footfalls on day 1 due to Vikram’s presence and good trailer cut. In the present scenario, it aims for an opening day of 8-11 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a decent number, but it is Vikram’s lowest opening compared to other post-COVID releases.

Opening days of Chiyaan Vikram films post-COVID (net collection):

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 34 crores

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 24 crores

Cobra – 17.45 crores

Thangalaan – 13.30 crores

