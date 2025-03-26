L2: Empuraan has shocked everyone with its outstanding performance in the advance booking stage. Apart from sensational response in India, the upcoming Malayalam magnum opus is going full-throttle in Mohanlal’s strong markets. This is not just about posting big numbers; this time, the Mollywood legend aims to break records. In the recent update, the film emerged as the fifth biggest Indian opener at the Gulf box office even before hitting the big screen. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Crazy response in the Gulf market

For Mollywood, Gulf countries have always been the market due to the significant Malayali diaspora. This time, with Mohanlal coming with a magnum opus and that too with a sequel factor, Mollywood is ready to witness its record opening. As per yesterday night’s update, the film amassed $1.65 million through day 1 pre-sales.

This is sheer madness, and with one more day to go, L2: Empuraan comfortably aims for the start of much above the $2 million mark at the Gulf box office.

L2: Empuraan beats Pathaan, Pushpa 2, and others already!

With opening day pre-sales worth $1.65 million already in the kitty, L2: Empuraan has surpassed Bigil ($1.5 million), Pushpa 2 ($1.55 million), Tiger 3 ($1.57 million), Saaho ($1.60 million) and Pathaan ($1.62 million) to register the fifth biggest opening for an Indian film at the Gulf box office. This feat is phenomenal as it has come in the pre-sales stage.

Before closing the advance booking, the Mohanlal starrer is expected to beat Jawan’s $1.77 million. In actual collections, the film will comfortably surpass Kabali ($2.10 million) and Leo ($2.39 million) to register the second-biggest Indian opening in the Gulf. Baahubali 2 is expected to remain unbeaten with $3.8 million.

A look at top Indian openers at the Gulf box office (including premieres):

Baahubali 2 – $3.8 million Leo – $2.39 million Kabali – $2.10 million Jawan – $1.77 million L2: Empuraan – $1.65 million Pathaan – $1.62 million Saaho – $1.60 million Tiger 3 – $1.57 million Pushpa 2 – $1.55 million Bigil – $1.5 million

