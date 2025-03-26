Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is wreaking havoc with its ticket sales on BMS, ensuring that the film might open hugely at the box office. In 5 days, the total ticket pre-sales of the film stands at 1.12 million on BMS and is inching swiftly towards the top spots!

Top 10 Biggest Ticket Pre-Sales

With 1 day remaining for the film to arrive, the ticket pre-sales of Mohanlal’s biggie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran have become the 10th biggest ticket pre-sale for an Indian film on BMS, pushing Stree 2 out of the top 10. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy registered 926K ticket pre-sales on BMS.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Ticket Sales

The action biggie created a storm when the advance booking commenced on March 21. On the first day, it garnered more than half a million ticket sales on BMS, creating history. While L2: Empuraan already has the biggest ticket pre-sales for a Mollywood film on BMS, it would be interesting to see where it will land in India’s top 10 films.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket pre-sales of Mohanlal’s film on BMS.

March 21: 628.14K

March 22: 161.06K

March 23: 109.05K

March 24: 100.62K

March 25: 130.51K

Total: 1.12 million

Impossible To Touch The Top 3?

While L2: Empuraan has already hit 1.12 million ticket pre-sales on BMS, it would be very difficult for the film to touch the top 3 spots claimed by Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, with only 1 day remaining for the advance booking as the film arrives on March 27.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Indian films on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 3 million Leo: 2.28 million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.72 million Salaar: 1.66 million Jawan: 1.65 million Devara: 1.31 million Animal: 1.26 million Jailer: 1.19 million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 million L2: Empuraan: 1.12 million

