Icon Star Allu Arjun has reached pan-India stardom after the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Initially, he was expected to collaborate with Trivikram for his next project. However, the actor is now keen on working with director Atlee.

Atlee originally wrote this film for Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Due to budget constraints, the project eventually went to Allu Arjun. The film is set against a historical backdrop, making it a grand period drama. The script also has room for another lead role.

According to reports from 123Telugu, popular Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan is being considered for this crucial role. He is currently shooting for Parasakthi under Sudha Kongara’s direction. The actor has reportedly requested the director to finish all his portions by May, as he has two other major projects lined up. Sudha Kongara has adjusted the filming schedule accordingly.

Speculations suggest that Atlee wants to bring Allu Arjun and Sivakarthikeyan together in this grand historical drama. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The film is expected to be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and has a massive budget. The music will likely be composed by either Sai Abyankkar or Anirudh.

Atlee has already established himself as a pan-India director after the blockbuster success of Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. Following this, he stepped into production with Baby John, a Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Earlier, Atlee had planned this project with Salman Khan. However, due to financial constraints, he is now set to collaborate with Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor is being considered for the female lead in this much-anticipated film.

