Last night police officials found popular playback singer Kalpana unconscious in her bedroom after consuming multiple sleeping pills. Initially, many people including her neighbors in the gated community, suspected that it was a suicide attempt. But her daughter has now clarified the situation and requested the media not to spread misinformation.

Kalpana’s daughter addressed the press and explained the real reason behind the incident. She stated, “My mother is perfectly fine and healthy now. My mother is currently doing her LLB and PhD because of which she has insomnia. The doctor prescribed her a tablet due to insomnia and she consumed it in an overdose. This is not a suicide attempt. The overuse of pills is due to general stress. Please do not manipulate any information. Our family is perfectly fine.”

She further urged media houses to report responsibly saying, “I request the media not to manipulate the information. Everything is fine in our family. Everyone is doing well. My mom will be back with all of you in a few days. That’s all I have to say. Please do not create panic by manipulating information. Thank you.”

On the other hand, Kalpana herself responded to the ongoing rumors through police note. “I did not attempt suicide. I was unable to sleep due to certain misunderstandings with my daughter I was unable to sleep which led me to take more sleeping pills than prescribed,” it is explained in the note.

The Kukatpally Housing Board police also released a statement confirming that there was no foul play involved. According to their press note, “Kalpana did not attempt suicide, and no one else is responsible for this incident. She accidentally took an overdose of sleeping pills which led to this situation.”

The police further revealed details about Kalpana’s personal life. “Kalpana has been living in Hyderabad with her husband for the past five years. Recently she had some disagreements with her daughter, Daya Prasad, regarding her education. Due to this, Kalpana returned to her Hyderabad home alone. Her husband Prasad tried calling her several times but when she didn’t answer, he contacted the colony welfare members,” the statement read.

The welfare members acted quickly and contacted emergency services. “The welfare members dialed 100 and informed the police. When the police and colony members tried to open the door and couldn’t, they entered the house through the kitchen door. They found Kalpana unconscious and immediately shifted her to the hospital,” police officials stated.

Kalpana’s health is now stable, and her family has assured everyone that she will recover soon.

