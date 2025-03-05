Renowned Telugu singer Kalpana was rushed to the hospital yesterday night after being found unconscious at her residence in Hyderabad. She was admitted to KPHB Holistic Hospital. Doctors placed her on a ventilator for treatment. Recent reports confirm that Kalpana has regained consciousness and her health is now stable.

Several Tollywood singers including Sunitha, Geetha Madhuri, Sri Krishna and Karunya visited the hospital to check on her health. Singer Sunitha in particular rushed to the hospital late at night and her visit has now become a trending topic on social media.

According to reports, Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills. Her house remained locked for the past few days raising concerns among neighbors. Suspecting something was wrong, they informed Kalpana’s husband Prasad who resides in Chennai. Following this police were alerted and entered her house finding her unconscious. She was the. immediately taken to the hospital for emergency care.

Kalpana has been living alone in Hyderabad and her husband stays in Chennai. This has led to speculation about some personal issues in her life. Many questions are being raised about her situation. But the reason behind her staying alone in Hyderabad.

As per hospital sources, Kalpana is responding well to treatment and may soon be shifted to a general ward. Also the police investigation is ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to this incident.

