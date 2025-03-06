Young Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram is preparing for his next film K-Ramp. This project is gaining attention for its unique story. His bold on-screen presence is another reason for the buzz.

Jains Nani is making his directorial debut with this film. In K-Ramp, Kiran Abbavaram will appear in a completely new avatar. Yukti Thareja, who acted in Marco, plays the female lead.

What’s interesting is that, as per Telugu 123 reports, the film is going to include more than 15 intimate lip-lock scenes that have ever been seen in Kirana Abbavaram’s film. These bold scenes have already created excitement, and the film has become one of the most talked-about projects in Tollywood.

Apart from the romance, Kiran Abbavaram is also said to have been working on his fitness. He is undergoing a strict physical transformation and is building a six-pack physique for this role.

Razesh Danda is producing the film under the Hasya Movies banner. Balaji Gutta and Prabhakar Burugu are co-producing it. Chaitan Bhardwaj is composing the music.

Kiran Abbavaram was last seen in the KA that has bagged a super-hit. It was released last year and the film was a Telugu-language fantasy thriller. Sujith and Sandeep directed the film. Kiran Abbavaram played a dual role. Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram were also in lead roles. The thriller has collected over Rs. 50 crores and stood as the highest-collected film in Kiran’s career. The actor is also soon to be seen in the film Dilruba.

