Allari Naresh is well-known for his comedic roles actor is all set to be soon seen in a serious role in his next movie Bachchala Malli. The film is directed by Subbu Mangadevvi and is produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner. The first look poster of the movie was revealed recently and caught everyone’s attention.

About Allari Naresh Role

In the poster Allari Naresh has appeared in a tough look with messy hair and an unkempt beard. He sits on a rickshaw with smoking a cigarette and with a serious expression in his eyes. He wore sacred threads around his neck and hand. In the background there’s a carnival with fireworks and people dressed as fierce gods. This suggests that Bachchala Malli will be an intense action movie.

Amritha Aiyer plays the female lead in the film and the movie also stars Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha in key roles.

The film will have top technicians including Vishal Chandrasekhar for music, Richard M Nathan as the cinematographer, Chota K Prasad as the editor, and Brahma Kadali as the production designer. The story written by Subbu is an emotional journey set in the 1990s. The movie is currently being shot at RFC Hyderabad and is in its final stages of production.

