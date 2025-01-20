Kantara: A Legend, a cinematic phenomenon from 2022, achieved widespread success and critical acclaim. Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film propelled him to Pan-Indian stardom. Given its impact, it is no surprise that a sequel is developing.

The follow-up, Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1, is currently in production. However, filming has encountered challenges, as residents have raised objections and filed complaints against the film’s makers.

Large portions of Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 are being filmed in Gavigudda, Heruru village in Karnataka. However, the production has sparked controversy, with allegations of environmental disruption and violations of shooting permissions.

A former member of the Zilla Panchayat accused the filmmakers of disturbing the forest ecosystem, including its wildlife, during the shoot. According to India Today, tensions escalated when the crew reportedly used explosives in the forest area. A confrontation with locals allegedly led to a physical altercation in which a young man was seriously injured and required immediate hospitalization.

Further complaints were filed at the Yesalur police station, where locals alleged the filmmakers had extended their shoot into a core forest area despite only having permission to film in a grazing zone.

The use of explosives has heightened concerns among the community, who fear such activities could endanger wildlife and escalate human-wildlife conflicts. Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy issued a statement emphasizing that filming disturbances of Kantara caused by the shoot contribute to increased elephant attacks on humans in the region.

