We have seen how franchise films are creating havoc at the box office, especially if predecessors enjoy goodwill among the audience. So, it’s no surprise that the filmmakers are capitalizing on the viewers’ appetite. There’s already a long lineup of such upcoming films backed by the franchise’s brand value. Kantara: Chapter 1 is one such film that is already enjoying massive buzz among audiences across the nation. The film is now back in the news, as the makers announced the release date yesterday.

Kantara was released in 2022 amid minimal expectations. However, with extraordinary word-of-mouth and critical acclaim for its original Kannada version, the film was later dubbed and released in other Indian languages. In the long run, the film emerged as an all-time blockbuster, with unbelievable returns coming in through the theatrical run.

Made on a limited budget of 16 crores, Kantara amassed 311 crores net at the Indian box office. So now, expectations from Kantara: Chapter 1 are sky-high. For those who aren’t aware, it serves as the prequel to the 2022 release. Yesterday, the makers officially announced that the upcoming magnum opus will release theatrically on October 2, 2025. This is great news indeed, as the Rishab Shetty starrer will enjoy the benefit of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

With the holiday factor coming into play, Kantara: Chapter 1 is aiming for an earth-shattering start. Considering the franchise value, we might witness surprising numbers. Also, the film now has a golden opportunity to rewrite history and register the biggest opening ever at the Indian box office among Gandhi Jayanti releases.

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019, and it earned a whopping 62 crores net at the Indian box office. The film still holds the record for scoring the biggest opening on Gandhi Jayanti. This number is massive, but Kantara: Chapter 1 definitely has the potential to surpass it if the film manages to get a solo release.

With strong support from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Hindi market, Kantara prequel might easily beat Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

