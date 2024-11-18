Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer holiday movie Red One’s debut weekend numbers are in, and they are what the industry had predicted. It has registered an interesting record with its decent debut. The holiday season is upon us, and the film has arrived in the theatres at the right moment. All eyes will be on it this week as it has minimum competition now. Scroll below for the deets.

Distributed by Amazon MGM, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video shortly after. The Amazon MGM studio reportedly believes that even if the film does not perform well at the box office, it will do great once it hits the streaming platform. Amazon films are reportedly getting theatrical runs to help them cover the marketing costs ahead of the streaming. Therefore, they play on the big screens for some weeks.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the audience is loving Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ movie, Red One, and the word of mouth is positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics gave it 33% only, while the audience rating is an impressive 90%. The critics said, “Wrapped in slick packaging but wholly lacking in holiday magic, Red One is a ho-ho-hum action-adventure.” However, the numbers are below Johnson’s films Rampage, Jungle Cruise, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s opening weekend collections.

The report revealed this comedy action-adventure movie collected $34.1 million on its debut weekend in the United States, and it was predicted to collect between $30 million and $34 million only. It is the biggest ever for a big tech streaming turned theatrical release. Here’s how much Dwayne Johnson’s other movies earned –

Rampage – $35.8 million

Jungle Cruise – $35 million

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – $36.2 million

For the uninitiated, the movie was already released in the foreign markets ahead of its domestic release. It has a $50 million international cume over 75 markets. Allied with the $34.1 million debut, the movie’s global cume is $84.1 million, and it came with a price tag of $200 million.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

