Did you know Scarlett Johansson was pulling in more cash than Chris Evans in Avengers: Age of Ultron? While Cap was out there leading the charge, Scarlett’s Black Widow bagged a sweet $20 million, out-earning Evans by a solid $5 million. Not too shabby for Natasha Romanoff, right?

Johansson didn’t start with those numbers, though. Back in Iron Man 2, she made $400,000 for her debut as the fierce super-spy. Fast forward to 2015, and her paycheck in Age of Ultron proves Marvel knew the actress was a key player. It was clear—Black Widow wasn’t just a sidekick; she was big-league.

Meanwhile, Evans was on his own journey. From making $300,000 in his solo debut, Captain America: The First Avenger, he saw his pay skyrocket with each Avengers outing. Though he might’ve made less than Johansson in Age of Ultron, he hit a hefty $20 million for Avengers: Endgame, bowing out in style as the Cap fans loved.

In terms of pure numbers, though, Scarlett Johansson’s $20 million for Age of Ultron did surpass Evans’ $15 million for the same movie. This isn’t to downplay Cap’s impact—Evans was one of the MCU’s leading icons, right up there with Iron Man. His exit in Endgame was monumental for fans, and his considerable salary reflected his essential role. But the pay disparity speaks volumes about Black Widow’s impact.

As Marvel’s first prominent female superhero, Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff became a defining presence that even Marvel recognized was worth paying for. Of course, Johansson’s MCU journey didn’t end there. After Endgame, she got her solo movie, Black Widow, with another $20 million paycheck as Natasha’s story finally took center stage in 2021.

Evans’ Cap, meanwhile, bowed out after Endgame, leaving the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. And while Evans won’t return soon, his journey from $300,000 in The First Avenger to $20 million in Endgame is a testament to how far he (and the MCU) came.

In the world of Avengers paychecks, Scarlett Johansson made more for Age of Ultron, but both her and Chris Evans’ journeys show just how much Marvel valued their characters.

