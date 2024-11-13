Picture this: Scarlett Johansson as Lois Lane. She was this close to joining the DC universe in Superman Returns in 2006. But fate had other plans, and Scarlett made her mark at Avengers Tower instead of the Daily Planet. That detour? It led to her iconic role as Black Widow in the MCU—game changer.

Scarlett was in the running for Lois while McG was set to direct, with J.J. Abrams on the script. But when Bryan Singer took over, the role went to Kate Bosworth. Johansson’s near-miss? It worked out perfectly. We might never have seen her dominate as Black Widow if she had been Lois. And let’s face it, the MCU wouldn’t be the same.

Fast forward to 2010, and Scarlett made her MCU debut as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2. No one expected her to just pop in for a quick cameo—she stuck around and became a core member of the Avengers. Natasha’s blend of mystery, strength, and that “don’t mess with me” attitude? Total Scarlett vibes. And while Amy Adams rocked Lois in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it’s tough to picture Johansson trading her iconic leather for a reporter’s pen and pad.

Johansson’s Black Widow became so iconic that she landed at the top of Forbes’ 2016 list of highest-grossing actors. Thanks to flicks like Captain America: Civil War and Hail, Caesar!, she pulled in a cool $1.2 billion global box office numbers, outpacing even her Marvel teammates Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. The takeaway? Missing out on Superman Returns wasn’t just a lucky break—it was career destiny.

Looking back, trading Lois for Natasha gave Johansson a defining role, a massive fanbase, and a killer storyline that no one else could’ve pulled off quite the same. It’s wild to think about the “what ifs,” but some roles are meant to be, and Black Widow was all hers. So yeah, losing out on Superman? It’s a total win for Marvel fans everywhere.

