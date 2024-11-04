Black Widow’s most lucrative superpower? Her killer negotiating skills. In a world where superhero films ruled the box office, Scarlett Johansson topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid actresses, raking in about $56M.

Scarlett Johansson snagged a massive payday from her Marvel reign, raking in an eight-figure check for her solo Black Widow film and a $35M bonus for Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $2.8B. She wasn’t alone at the top, though.

Fresh faces like Elisabeth Moss and Margot Robbie joined veterans Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon among the ten highest-paid actresses, collectively earning $314.6M from June 2018 to June 2019—a 69% increase from the previous year. Yet, they still trailed behind the top male stars. Johansson proved she was not just a superhero on-screen but a powerhouse in Hollywood!

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recognized the shift in Hollywood, commenting, “The percent of budget cost have certainly skewed heavy, particularly on the Avengers movies, to cast now, whereas maybe in the early ones, it was more visual effects or below the line. But that’s okay because [the actors] are the best effects.” This sentiment highlighted the film industry’s evolution, where star power now significantly influences budgets.

Scarlett Johansson clinched the top spot, narrowly surpassing Angelina Jolie, who landed at No. 2 with $28 million from her hefty upfront pay for Maleficent 2. Jennifer Aniston followed closely at No. 3 with $19.5 million, thanks to enduring endorsements from Emirates and Smartwater and her upcoming Apple series alongside Reese Witherspoon, who earned $16.5 million and will pocket about $1.25 million per episode.

Jennifer Lawrence still commanded attention, raking in big bucks despite the underwhelming performances of Mother! and Red Sparrow, bolstered by her roles in the X-Men series and a lucrative Dior deal. Collectively, the top ten actresses earned $186 million from June 2017 to June 2018—a 16% increase from the previous year, marking a positive trend for female talent. While the guys still reigned supreme, Johansson proved that you could be both a superhero and a financial powerhouse!

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Refused To Go Out With Donald Trump & He Tried To Humiliate Her For Being Short: “He Called & Left Me A Message…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News