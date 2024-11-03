Tom Cruise’s relationship with Nicole Kidman was one of Hollywood’s iconic love stories. From being the industry’s power couple in the 90s, they were married for over a decade, and their on and off-screen chemistry was unforgettable. Cruise found himself with Rebecca Ferguson in Mission: Impossible years after their split. Since the actor has always garnered much attention for his personal life, he reportedly grew to have an infatuation with Ferguson.

Although Cruise has always desired privacy in his personal life, his off-screen romance with Ferguson didn’t go unnoticed by his fans. As per the National Enquirer, the Top Gun actor was drawn to Ferguson because she highly resembled his ex-wife, Kidman. The source also suggested that what caught Cruise’s attention with Ferguson was a scene similar to one Kidman had done in the past. Initially, what sparked Cruise’s interest in Ferguson was her striking resemblance to a younger Kidman, which drew him in and influenced his decision to cast her in Mission: Impossible.

The insider said, “She looked just like Nicole with her pale complexion and tousled reddish-blonde hair. Even her sex scene was just like one Nicole did years ago. Cruise was immediately captivated. [Rebecca Ferguson] just like a young Nicole, but even more beautiful.”

Moreover, Cruise used the same strategy as Ferguson, which resembled his approach with Kidman during their marriage, handpicking her as his co-star for the Mission: Impossible films. Not only this, Cruise was adamant that Ferguson was the ideal choice to play Agent Ilsa Faust, even though several other high-profile actresses were vying for the role. Fans and industry alike were shocked by his choice, many speculating whether his interest in her influenced the choice.

Furthermore, Radar Online reported that a friend of Cruise revealed there were “better-known actresses” for the role, yet Cruise insisted on Ferguson.

Ferguson was cast in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible Fallout. Their off-screen chemistry was as publicly highlighted as their on-screen chemistry; however, the two never confirmed their romance.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Kate Winslet Had A Rumored Public Feud With James Cameron Over Titanic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News