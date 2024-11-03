Hollywood’s most dashing and enduring actor, Tom Cruise, is everyone’s crush. Despite being 62 years old, he steals the hearts of his female fans so smoothly. Being one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, Cruise’s dating life has often been interesting.

He has had high-profile relationships with actresses like Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, with each relationship garnering significant media attention. The actor is currently at the peak of his acting career, delivering stunning performances in films like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

Despite his continuity to dominate the box office with his daring stunts, his perception of dating is quite intriguing. The actor has always been vocal about his dating history and shared some thoughts on it in previous interviews. One such interview was with a German magazine outlet, in which the actor shared, “S*x is great if you are in a relationship. Otherwise, I find s*x not so interesting. Without a relationship, it is confusing.”

When it comes to finding love, especially with A-list actresses, Cruise has a lucky charm in that department. He has been married three times to Hollywood’s prominent actresses. Cruise was linked with Holmes, Kidman, and Rogers; all were his ex-wives. His dating list includes Rebecca De Mornay, Patti Scialfa, Cher Melissa Gilbert, and Penelope Cruz.

Despite being married to renowned names, Cruise’s three marriages failed for their own reasons. His marriage with Rogers ended because the actress found it hard to maintain her individuality within their relationship. With Kidman, their relationship was more of lust than love initially, but they ended up being together for almost 10 years. Cruise then married Holmes, with whom he shares a child. However, the former couple divorced after 8 years of togetherness.

Cruise was last spotted with Elsina Khayrova before they broke up in February 2024.

