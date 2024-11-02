Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8 is trending in the media, especially because of its ballooning budget. It has now gone north of $300 million. Christopher McQuarrie will reportedly direct the last movie in the franchise. Scroll below for more.

The action spy films are based on the 1966 TV series created by Bruce Geller. The first film in the series came out in 1996, establishing Tom as an action star and making him a global sensation. It is one of the most popular franchises that Tom has led. They have grossed around $4.09 billion worldwide. Unfortunately, MI 7, released in 2023, had an underwhelming performance at the box office. It suffered because of the films Barbie and Oppenheimer. They overshadowed every film, even Cruise’s Biggie. It was the first film in the series to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is allegedly considering calling the Mission: Impossible 8 movie the ‘final’ installment in this multi-billion-dollar franchise. A lot will be at stake for this upcoming film, mainly due to its mammoth reported budget. However, the report also suggests that Tom Cruise is leery of letting go of the character Ethan Hunt. Initially, it was said that the film had gone beyond the $300 million mark.

But now, a recent report by THR suggests that Tom Cruise-led Mission Impossible 8’s budget is reportedly approaching $400 million amid production delays. The 2023 Hollywood strikes are a big reason for that. Meanwhile, MI 7 ended on a cliffhanger, trailing away from the tradition of the other movies. The other films in the series were stand-alone entries, and people could watch them even if they did not watch the other movies.

Paramount Pictures has dropped Part One from Mission Impossible 7’s title. The new title of the upcoming film will be revealed as the trailer drops in a few days. MI 8’s trailer is scheduled to be released on November 11.

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8 is set to be released in the theatres in 2025.

