Get ready because the pink wave of Barbie might just be rolling back in for a sequel! After a stunning release on July 21, Margot Robbie starrer opened with a bang, raking in a jaw-dropping $162 million during its debut weekend. But now, fans are buzzing with a burning question: Is Barbie 2 on the horizon?

The world of Barbie is practically bursting with potential for sequels and spinoffs. After all, this doll can do it all: doctor, president, beauty queen—you name it! In today’s franchise-obsessed landscape, where superheroes and high-octane blockbusters reign supreme, it’s no wonder that Barbie and her parent company, Mattel, are eyeing their next cinematic ventures. In fact, Mattel announced plans for over 45 movies based on their beloved toys. Barbie vs. Polly Pocket, anyone? Now, that could outshine even the latest Mission: Impossible flick!

However, the original Barbie team is still sorting through their options. “It could go a million different directions from this point,” Margot Robbie told Time about a potential sequel. She wisely noted, “You fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie while also planning for sequels.” Sounds like there’s a fine line to walk here!

Director Greta Gerwig has been candid about the whirlwind of rumors surrounding Barbie sequels. Ahead of the film’s release, she mentioned, “Honestly, I’m just focused on getting this one out and crossing all my fingers and toes.” With a wink, she teased that the “exciting” potential for a Barbie Cinematic Universe could be in the cards, but concrete plans were still fuzzy at best.

Following Barbie’s spectacular opening, Gerwig shared her thoughts with The New York Times about the franchise’s future. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she confessed. “I feel like at the end of every movie like I’ll never have another idea, and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did.” A true artist at work! But hey, she’s not squashing anyone’s dreams—just staying honest about her creative flow.

As for the star-studded cast, Ryan Gosling has been vocal about his eagerness to return as everyone’s favorite Ken. “I would work with Greta and Margot on anything,” he told ET, much to the delight of the Ken Hive. And here’s a wild card: Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy expressed interest in stepping into a Ken role as well. “Would I play a Ken in Barbie 2? Sure, yeah,” he said with a grin. The more, the merrier!

So, what would a sequel entail? Speculation is the name of the game right now. It could dive into Robbie’s Barbie’s adventures, explore the stories of characters like Hari Nef’s Dr. Barbie or Issa Rae’s President Barbie, or shine the spotlight on Gosling’s Ken. Michael Cera’s Allan also has plenty of charm to work with. With so many options, it’s clear there’s no shortage of storylines waiting to be unpacked.

As it stands, the fate of Barbie 2 remains a compelling mystery. While there’s no solid confirmation just yet, the excitement is palpable. So, stay tuned because we might just be headed back to Barbie Land sooner than we think!

