The spin-off to the beloved thriller show American Horror Story, American Horror Stories created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has confirmed its premiere date and cast for upcoming season 4. The show takes the anthology format to an episodic level, as each episode focuses on a self-contained story with new characters.

TVLine says American Horror Stories season 4 will debut with five episodes on October 15 on Hulu. The cast includes Henry Winkler from Barry, Michael Imperioli from The White Lotus Season 2, Jeff Hiller from American Horror Story: NYC, Debby Ryan from Insatiable, June Squibb from Palm Springs, and Victor Garber from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Others include Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, and Jessica Barden, who will reprise her role.

While the reviews for American Horror Story were somewhat negative, as season 1 had a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the following seasons of American Horror Stories have received less attention from TV critics as with many anthologies; the series is a mixed bag with some episodes standing out while others fall short.

Executive-produced by Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Job Robin Baitz, and Manny Coto, American Horror Stories is deeply rooted in the American Horror Story universe. This connection extends beyond occasional plot continuations. The episodic anthology delves into familiar themes from the original series, such as serial killers, toxic relationships, and extreme cases of bullying. While these themes resonate with fans of the main show, the spinoff often delivers inventive and unexpected twists that keep the stories fresh and engaging.

Since American Horror Stories season 4 will only have five episodes, it may be best to seek out a promising premise and cast before diving in. Alternatively, waiting until the American Horror Stories episodes are ranked could help choose the most engaging installments. While even the anthology’s standout episodes have their flaws, when it succeeds, the format offers an entertaining way to spend an hour, especially in the lead-up to Halloween.

American Horror Stories seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

