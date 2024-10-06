Man of Steel Henry Cavill is hands down one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood and worldwide. He has an amazing physique, but he is not a stranger to insecurities. The actor once, in an interview, opened up about being ‘self-critical’ and admitted to being worried about disappointing women with his body. Scroll below for the deets.

The actor was reportedly bullied for his weight in school. This made him doubt himself, and he still suffers from it. Meanwhile, Cavill was named the World’s Sexiest Man by British Glamour magazine in 2013. In that same year, he ranked third on Empire magazine’s list of the 100 Sexiest Movie Stars of 2013. He earned global fame after appearing as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. People also loved him as Geralt of Rivia in the popular Netflix series The Witcher.

According to Toronto.com, Henry Cavill once opened up about being insecure about his body in an interview with The Guardian newspaper. The actor said, “I’m very self-critical and use that to motivate myself. If I look in the mirror, I might say, ‘You’re looking good!’ Other days if I’m off-season and haven’t been training, I’ll say, ‘Look at you, you fat f**k.'”

He continued that he feared disappointing the females. He shared, “I tell myself, ‘Mate, you’re a mess. If you were to meet a bird out in a bar and bring her home, she’s expecting Superman. This is not Superman, and she’s going to be mega-disappointed.'”

The Man of Steel star explained, “There’s a blessing in being Superman. You get more attention. But there’s also a curse, which is that you’d better f**king look like Superman any time you need to get your kit off.”

Henry Cavill has come a long way and is now happily in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso. The couple is set to welcome their first child soon. The Man of Steel actor is excited to be a father. However, his professional luck is not as good as his last two movies, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Argylle, which were big box-office disasters. But the fans have lauded his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Logan variant, and they wish to see more of him in the MCU.

