Forget Tony Stark—RDJ’s stepping into the shoes of Doctor Doom (yeah, you read that right), the villain we’ve been dying to see tear up the MCU. But this isn’t just any casting news. RDJ’s Doom could finally solve an 8-year-long MCU mystery hanging in the air like an unclaimed Infinity Stone. Mordo, anyone?

Doctor Doom isn’t just your average big bad. This guy’s got layers—a genius in tech, a wizard in magic, and all-around menace. And with Downey Jr. behind the mask, you know we’re getting something next-level. Fans have been buzzing about his rumored debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where we expect him to pop up in some epic mid/post-credits scene. You know, that classic Marvel tease that keeps us begging for more.

Now, let’s backtrack for a sec to that Mordo mystery. Remember him? The ex-ally from Doctor Strange, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, went rogue after discovering the Ancient One was messing with Dark Dimension powers. Since then, he’s been on a mission to strip rogue sorcerers of their magic. Cool setup, right? But after that wild twist, Mordo just disappeared—poof! It’s been eight years, and nada. Not a peep.

Sure, we got a multiverse Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but everyone’s still wondering where the OG Earth-616 Mordo’s been hiding. Well, buckle up, because a fresh fan theory suggests Doctor Doom could be the one to bring him out of the shadows.

Picture this: Doom’s dabbling in dark magic, and Mordo’s little “strip-all-magic” radar starts pinging. He’s pissed. And we all know Mordo loves a good magical throwdown. Enter RDJ’s Doom, who’s not only flexing his tech smarts but also his mystical mojo. There’s even talk that Doom could take the Sorcerer Supreme title, just like in the comics. So, yeah, if Mordo decides to confront him, we might be looking at a serious showdown.

Now, imagine this: Avengers: Doomsday opens with Mordo storming in, ready to call out Doom for his magical sins. Doom’s response? A deadly flex of power that takes Mordo out, finishing off his quest for justice in one brutal blow. Talk about a mic-drop moment to kick off Phase 6. It’d also be a sweet callback to a scrapped idea for Multiverse of Madness, where Mordo was set to go after Scarlet Witch, only for her to, uh, decapitate him. Guess fate has a funny way of repeating itself?

With RDJ stepping in as Doctor Doom, we’re looking at a whole new level of threat for the Avengers—and the potential resolution of a mystery that’s been lingering for way too long. So, keep your eyes peeled. Doom’s arrival isn’t just a game-changer for Phase 6—it could be the key to finally solving one of the MCU’s biggest loose ends.

Phase 6 is about to get wild, and RDJ’s Doom is driving the chaos.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Intimidated Leonardo DiCaprio For A Sex Scene In The Wolf Of The Wall Street, “We Were Positioned While…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News