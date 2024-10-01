Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by Tim Burton, featuring his current favorite star, Jenna Ortega, as part of the main cast, is performing exceptionally well at the box office in North America. The filmmaker is a pioneer in the gothic genre, and this movie, too, is living up to that. It has achieved a remarkable feat at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel came out after over thirty years, and the OG movie held a special place in both the filmmaker and Michale Keaton’s career. It was the breakthrough movie of Tim and Michale. The duo has worked in five films, including the latest release. It has included several new actors, creating an ensemble cast. The new members include Monia Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega, and Justin Theroux. It is facing a lot of competition at the theatres, and this week, Joker 2 is also arriving.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the latest box office report of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the North American box office. According to that, it collected a solid $16.2 million on its 4th weekend. It registered the 2nd biggest 4th 3-day weekend ever for September, behind IT’s $16.9 million. The gothic horror comedy experienced a drop of only 37.3% from last weekend.

The Tim Burton-directed movie has lost around 368 theatres in North America. Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder’s movie has crossed the $250 million mark in the US and stands at $250.3 million at the North American box office. It aims to earn between $280 million and $305 million in its domestic run. However, whether it will be able to achieve that target upon Joker 2’s arrival is yet to be determined.

Tim Burton helmed Beetlejuice starred Michael Keaton in the titular role alongside Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Monica Bellucci. It was released in North America on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

