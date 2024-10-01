Hollywood’s Barbie, aka Margot Robbie, is among the industry’s most versatile and dynamic actresses.

The star is popularly known for her wide range of roles in blockbuster films like Barbie and Suicide Squad, but Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of the Wall Street landed her stardom in the industry. Robbie played the fiery and glamorous wife, Naomi Lapaglia, of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and brought confidence to the character. Besides her complex character, Robbie’s portrayal included both bold and memorable scenes, including an intimate one with DiCaprio that pushed boundaries.

Recalling the sex scene, Robbie once shared that she pushed DiCaprio while filming the intense scene when the actress was just 23 years old. Despite the huge age gap between her and the Titanic actor, it didn’t stop her from taking charge. She admitted, “We were positioned while they lit around us in one scene, and I kind of pushed Leo’s head to one side and told him he was in my light and he moved out of [it].”

She continued, “He was so incredulous that I had told him to get out of my light and physically moved him out of the way, he was like, ‘Did you really just do that?’” Robbie then revealed how funny it was to see DiCaprio being shocked.

Elsewhere in the scene, Robbie also once revealed her improvised audition for the role “stunned” Scorsese. She told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017 that when she was reading an argument scene with DiCaprio, she was left with 30 seconds to do “something impressive.” Robbie explained that as she started screaming at her scene partner, DiCaprio also yelled back. She further explained adding, “And he ends it saying, ‘You should be happy to have a husband like me. Now get over here and kiss me.’ So I walk up really close to his face and then I’m like, ‘Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?’ But another part of my brain clicks and I just go, Whack! I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘F*** you!’ And that’s not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze.”

Robbie’s role in The Wolf of Wall Street solidified her as a rising star. But she wasn’t the first choice to play the role. Although she was a newcomer to the industry, she bagged the role, which was also offered to stars like Blake Lively and Amber Heard.

