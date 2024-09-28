Margot Robbie’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of the Wall Street after starring in the popular soap opera Neighbors.

The actress played the role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio as the seductive and cunning wife of Jordan Belfort, which not only earned her critical acclaim but also captivated audiences with her performance.

While her role catapulted her into the Hollywood spotlight, her role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie made her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. But she wouldn’t have landed her Barbie role if she had missed her chance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of the Wall Street.

Following her role in The Wolf of the Wall Street, Robbie reportedly went to some extreme lengths and even slapped DiCaprio. The Wolf of the Wall Street was one of Scorsese’s highest-grossing films. It was a critical and commercial success, and that’s all thanks to Robbie and DiCaprio’s excellent performance as they did exactly what was needed to play the character. Despite her role as Naomi made her stand out, the fame and attention that brought her was too much for her to handle.

In a throwback interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbie star admitted that she felt “pretty awful” and wanted to leave the industry. She said, “I remember saying to my mum, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.” But her mother helped her realize that there was no turning back from where she was, allowing her to clear her mind and focus on moving forward.

Although Robbie was overwhelmed with her fame at the time after The Wolf of the Wall Street, she is now more than confident in her work and appearance. Her portrayal in a $1 billion movie earned her critical acclaim as the actress always believed that it would be the biggest film of her career. In an interview with Collider, the actress shared, “And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”

Barbie grossed $1.44 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing film of 2023.

