Young Leo was a bit of a risk-taker. In a resurfaced 2014 chat for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, DiCaprio let slip that he turned down a big Disney payday. “There was a big Disney movie they wanted me to do, and I don’t know where I got those little balls at 16 years old,” he joked. So, what did he choose instead? What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, the film that snagged him an Academy Award nod and made him a major player.

Good on Leo for sticking to his guns. Omri Katz played Max Dennison, who accidentally resurrects three witches. But DiCaprio’s choice to go indie paid off big time. He got to dive into Arnie Grape’s world, earning serious acclaim and setting the stage for his future stardom.

And get this—Hocus Pocus director Kenny Ortega was practically hypnotized by DiCaprio when he auditioned. Ortega recalled, “The casting ladies said, ‘We’re sending you an actor today, but he’s not available, but you’re gonna fall in love with him.’” Turns out, they were spot-on. DiCaprio walked in, and Ortega was smitten. But Leo knew he was juggling other big movies and didn’t want to lead anyone on.

In a 2014 chat with Variety, DiCaprio admitted he was offered “more money than [he] ever dreamed of” for Hocus Pocus. Yet, he held out for that indie flick. “You live in an environment where you’re influenced by people telling you to make a lot of money and strike while the iron’s hot. But if there’s one thing I’m very proud of, it’s being a young man who was sticking to my guns,” he said.

Next time you watch Hocus Pocus on Halloween, know that DiCaprio was right to pass. He bet on himself and won, illustrating that legendary moves often require courage.

