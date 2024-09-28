DreamWorks/Universal’s The Wild Robot is poised to exceed expectations on opening day following a solid performance in paid previews. According to Deadline, Opening Day projections indicate the Chris Sanders film is eyeing an over $11 million start. This is including the revenue from Thursday’s preview.

The Lupita Nyong’o-voiced feature The Wild Robot is expected to rule the box office after a solid performance in Thursday’s paid previews. The film reportedly took in $2 million on Thursday. It will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, September 27, 2024.

According to Deadline, the film overperformed in previews, taking in more than the recent Universal animation films. 2023’s Trolls Band Together grossed $1.3 million in previews, resulting in a $9.3M opening day and $30M opening.

The Wild Robot is gearing up to exceed expectations at the box office

The $2 million preview earnings suggest The Wild Robot is eyeing a $11.3 million opening Day and a $35 million three-day first-weekend haul. The Universal film is now gearing up to outperform last week’s release, Paramount’s Transformers One, which pulled in $24.6 million in the opening weekend.

Even if Wild Robots stays close to the early prediction of $20 million+, it will still come on top this weekend, thwarting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s reign at the box office. The Tim Burton sequel is expected to rake in over $15 million in its fourth weekend. With a reported budget of $78 million, The Wild Robot is expected to recoup at least 50 Percent of the investment in its opening weekend.

The Wild Robot received an A grade from moviegoers on CinemaScore. The film’s PostTrak rating is 4 1/2 stars from parents and five stars from children.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

