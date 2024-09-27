The best-reviewed animated Film in a decade, The Wild Robot, is gearing up to beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the domestic box office this weekend. The film is expected to debut at the top. According To Box Office Report, The Wild Robot will likely benefit from the stellar reviews.

Directed by Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot boasts vocal talents of Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal. The Film has a near-perfect 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with 100 reviews.

The RT consensus describes the animated film as “A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim.”

Wild Robot is poised to destroy competition at the box office

Forbes reported that The Wild Robot is the best-reviewed animated movie in over a decade. With the glowing description, The Wild Robot is positioned to outperform the lacklustre competition in the opening weekend. Earlier in the week, Deadline reported that DreamWorks Animation/Universal’s Film was tracking to earn over $20 million between September 27 and 29.

Multiple websites were conservative with their predictions as last week’s anticipated animation release, Transformers One, opened below expectations. The Chris Hemsworth-voiced feature earned $24.6 million in its debut and placed second to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which retained the top spot in its third weekend. Transformers One was initially expected to earn over $30 million.

However, the Box Office Report predicts that The Wild Robot will open at $35.5 million this weekend. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice, which has maintained the top spot for three consecutive weeks, will fall to second place with $15.5 million in fourth-week earnings.

Wild Robot could be an Oscar contender for Best Animated Film

Based on a best-selling illustrated novel, The Wild Robot revolves around a robot named Roz, whose shipment crate crashes on a remote island. The Robot, voiced by actress Lupita Nyong’o, goes on to develop a maternal bond with a baby goose dubbed Brightbill. Variety predicts the film will be up for a Best Animated Pic Oscar this year against Inside Out.

The Wild Robot will open in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Never Let Go Box Office (North America): Halle Berry Starrer Scares Up Its First Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News