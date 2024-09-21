DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot will open in theatres on September 27, 2024. It will be off to a roaring start at the domestic box office during the opening weekend. Per early predictions cited in Box Office Theory, the film distributed by Universal Pictures is gearing up to topple Paramoun’s animated lick Transformers One in the box office chart.

Chris Hemsworth voiced Transformers One, the first-ever animated flock in the franchise, which will open in theatres on September 20, 2024. In its opening weekend, the film is poised to unseat Tim Burton’s hit Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with over $25 million debut. The sequel to the 1988 Horror Comedy has governed the box office since its release on September 6, 2024. However, in its third weekend of release, Beetlejuice 2 is tracking to earn south of $25 million.

Meanwhile, DreamWorks/Universal picture animation film The Wild Roberts is gearing up to beat Transformers One during its opening weekend after tweaking its release plans. The Lupita Nyong’O voiced flick was previously slated to release alongside Transformers One on September 20, 2024.

However, The Wild Robot tweaked the release plans to give itself a wide berth from the Universal film, which is tracking to earn over $25 million. The DreamWorks animation is now eyeing to earn anywhere between $20 Million to $40 Million in the opening weekend (via Box Office Theory).

The Wild Robot is primed to govern the box office after defeating Transformers One’s domestic take. The Paramount Pictures animated flick will reportedly earn way less than The Wild Robot in its second weekend. Based on a multi-award-winning children’s book series, The Wild Robot follows a shipwrecked robot on a deserted island and develops a maternal bond with an orphaned bay goose. The film has a 100% critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

