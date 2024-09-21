Deadpool and Wolverine have surpassed The Avengers’ entire statewide run. According to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, on September 20, 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine sneaked past the Avenger’s domestic run to become the fifth highest-grossing MCU film at the domestic box office.

Marvel’s The Avengers was released in theaters in 2012. At the time, the film earned $623.3 million domestically and $891.7 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $1.5 billion. It is the fifth highest-grossing MCU film of all time at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine, which came out on July 26, 2024, was a breakout hit, ascending the MCU rankings at a record-breaking pace.

Over a month after its release. Deadpool and Wolverine beat Iron Man 3 to become the sixth highest-grossing MCU title. The film’s current domestic cume is $623.4 million. According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, as of Friday, Deadpool and Wolverine is the fifth highest-grossing MCU film in the domestic box office after surpassing The Avenger’s $623.3 million statewide run.

Here’s where Deadpool and Wolverine rank among the Highest-grossing MCU films at the domestic box office.

Avengers: Endgame – $858.3 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $814.8 million Black Panther – $700 million Avengers Infinity War – $678.8 million Deadpool and Wolverine- $623.4 million The Avengers – $623.3 million

The superhero sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is also the seventh highest-grossing superhero film of all time at the domestic box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

