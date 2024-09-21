Deadpool and Wolverine added another notch to their belt after smashing another record. The superhero recently acquired the bragging rights as the fifth highest-grossing MCU title in IMAX. Find out the other MCU titles that made the list.

IMAX is having a great year, largely thanks to the box office performance of Dune 2, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Alien: Romulus, and Deadpool & Wolverine. The 2024 films recently achieved big IMAX milestones, with Dune 2 becoming one of the highest-grossing IMAX films with over $130 million in ticket sales.

Meanwhile, Alien Romulus made history as the highest-grossing horror film at IMAX, with $40 million in ticket sales. The sci-fi horror was not the only film to reach a significant IMAX milestone. Deadpool and Wolverine became the fifth highest-grossing MCU film in IMAX, grossing $84 million Worldwide.

The film is closing on Black Panther’s $81 million Imax Ticket sales. Avenger’s Endgame is the highest-grossing MCU film at the IMAX, with $207 million in global IMAX money. Here are the top five highest-grossing MCU IMAX films.

Avengers: Endgame- $207 Million Avengers: Infinity War – $143.58 Million Spider-man: No Way Home – $110 Million Black Panther – $81.11 Million Deadpool & Wolverine – $80 Million

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a massive hit, grossing $622.5 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide. After spending over two months in theaters, it’s unlikely the MCU film will beat Dune 2’s Imax global earnings. However, the film continues to exceed expectations at the box office, ranking in the top five since opening eight weeks ago. The film recently pulled in $5.2 million in its ninth weekend of release, placing third behind new releases Speak No Evil and the second weekend of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

