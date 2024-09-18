Following the success of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited for the 2008 film Revolutionary Road. The drama featured a disillusioned couple struggling with their suburban life in the 1950s.

While their on-screen chemistry was flawless, including the intense scenes and exploration of emotional dynamics, the movie was directed by Winslet’s ex-husband Sam Mendes, bringing a personal touch to the project. Although Mendes worked with DiCaprio and Winslet to create a raw and authentic martial discord, it wasn’t all easy for him while filming the intimate scenes.

While Winslet and DiCaprio’s intimate scenes in Revolutionary Road were crucial for the film, it made the director Mendes uncomfortable. In a throwback interview with The Guardian, Mendes revealed how he was in a different room while giving instructions to the actors adding, “Leo, don’t bang her head so hard against the kitchen cabinets!, adding, Could you not do it for so long this time?, to which the actor replied, ”Like how long? About 45 seconds.” He said DiCaprio responded and quipped about the time, saying, “Really? Only 45 seconds? I said, What’s wrong with 45 seconds? That’s a long time. Anyone would be lucky.”

Obviously, such intimate sequences would make any man uncomfortable when done by his wife with another man. Nevertheless, recalling the filming of the scenes, Winslet also once admitted to feeling weird. She said, “It was the element of, ‘OK, my husband is over there.’ That was a bit weird,” her co-star added, “We can push the boundaries with each other. We use the fact that we’ve been such good friends through the years to our advantage. There’s definitely a comfort level that we have between us, and we challenge each other as actors.”

Despite the issues, the movie earned $79.6 million globally with a production budget of $45 million. Moreover, the film earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

