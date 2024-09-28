Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million self-financed project Megalopolis was off to a dismal start at the box office. It raked in less than $1 million in paid previews. The dystopian drama is gearing up to be a huge disappointment of Coppola’s storied career as a filmmaker.

Megalopolis is the twenty-fourth film directed by revered filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who helmed iconic films such as the Godfather Trilogy. However, Coppola failed to recreate the magic with Megalopolis, which is gearing up to be one of his biggest flops at the box office.

Megalopolis held a Thursday preview before the film hit theaters nationwide on Friday, September 27, 2024. The dystopian drama, which stars Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, and Nathalie Emmanuel, took in $770K in previews, including $300K for Monday’s IMAX event.

According to Deadline, after opening in 1,854 theaters across North America, including 238 IMAX screens on Friday, the film is expected to gross $5 million to $7 million on opening weekend at the domestic box office. This is in line with Kevin Costner’s self-financed western epic Horizon, which made $800K in previews for $4.09 million on the first day in June 2024. Horizon grossed $31.4 million worldwide against a budget of $100 million.

Audiences also slammed the film, which critics panned. Moviegoers handed in a D+ CinemaScore. Meanwhile, The Wild Robot, playing alongside Megalopolis, scored a solid A Grade.

The animation film also made $2 million in paid previews and is eyeing an over $11 million start at the box office.

Megalopolis is playing in theaters across the United States.

