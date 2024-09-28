When asked about the franchise’s future in theaters, Genndy Tartakovsky expressed confidence in its continued expansion.

Enthusiastic about its prospects, Tartakovsky shared his belief that more films would follow, highlighting the strong performance of the fourth installment on Amazon as evidence of ongoing demand. He added that time would tell what comes next. The fourth film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, had experienced multiple delays and ultimately skipped a theatrical release, premiering exclusively on Prime Video.

In addition to the four main films, a television series titled Hotel Transylvania: The Series aired on Disney Channel. The first season, with 26 episodes, ran from 2017 to 2018, followed by a second season, also featuring 26 episodes, from 2019 to 2020. This animated series served as a prequel to the films, set four years before the events of the first Hotel Transylvania movie.

Next up, Netflix is set to introduce a new installment in the Transylvania franchise with a series titled Motel Transylvania. The story follows Dracula and Mavis as they embark on a new adventure, opening a resort in the California desert that caters to both humans and monsters. This series takes the characters away from their familiar Transylvania setting, offering a fresh perspective as they leave their previous ventures.

Over the years, significant changes occurred within the Hotel Transylvania franchise, particularly in the series and the fourth installment. Robin Budd replaced Genndy Tartakovsky as the director of the series, and there were notable changes in the voice cast, with Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez not returning as Dracula and Mavis, respectively. For Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, while Tartakovsky did not direct, he co-wrote the screenplay with Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo. Selena Gomez reprised her role as Mavis in the fourth film, but Adam Sandler did not return as Dracula.

