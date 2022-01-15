Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final film in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise, was released yesterday – January 14 on Amazon Prime Video. Since then thousands of fans across the globe have streamed the film and have taken to Twitter to review it.

From praising Selena Gomez performance as Mavis to missing Adam Sandler as Drac and more, fans of the franchise have mixed reviews about the animated adventure comedy film. Scroll below to know what a few have to say about the film – both in a positive and negative light.

Praising Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Selena Gomez’s performance in it, one netizen wrote, “Tell me why every hotel transylvania film is so adorbs im so happy and greatful for selenas amazing talent and cuteness i absolutely love you (Smiling face with 3 hearts)” Praising the Rare Beauty founder, another fan of the movie series tweeted, “thank u for bringing this character to life! she was part of my childhood and now more and more I realize how much I’m getting older,from the beginning I watched her grow and now I’m practically seeing the end!I made this to honor the movie I hope you like it!”

Tell me why every hotel transylvania film is so adorbs im so happy and greatful for selenas amazing talent and cuteness i absolutely love you 🥰 .@selenagomez #HotelTransylvania — AimeeG (@zanessa12) January 15, 2022

thank u for bringing this character to life! she was part of my childhood and now more and more I realize how much I'm getting older,from the beginning I watched her grow and now I'm practically seeing the end!I made this to honor the movie I hope you like it! #HotelTransylvania pic.twitter.com/aGhKYXvfRc — ً (@dobwood) January 15, 2022

hotel transylvania 4 : transformania was soooooooooooo good , i enjoyed it 😊 — C•o•l•e•y 💕 (@_crownedColey) January 15, 2022

Hotel Transylvania never disappoints! — Michelle Scott (@francessadness) January 15, 2022

A fan, rating it 7.25/10 tweeted, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is good. It’s got amazing animation, a decent story, and some good humor. It’s not the most orginal film and there is some cliches but overall it’s a fun experience and a worthy ending to this otherwise good franchise.” Another netizen wrote, “i absolutely adored watching this movie with everyone here and you. made it so much more special. <3 congrats on these 4 amazing movies”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is good. It's got amazing animation, a decent story, and some good humor. It's not the most orginal film and there is some cliches but overall it's a fun experience and a worthy ending to this otherwise good franchise.

Ranging: 7.25/10 pic.twitter.com/myYcCLXgK4 — Ma-Rio (@MaRioTheGamer8) January 15, 2022

i absolutely adored watching this movie with everyone here and you. made it so much more special. <3

congrats on these 4 amazing movies. #HotelTransylvania pic.twitter.com/9Znzy6R6HI — melina (@melyiess) January 15, 2022

Loved #HotelTransylvania ugh I love Mavis so much LOL 🖤 @selenagomez — 2 FAB 4 U🤍 (@MissJessicaO) January 15, 2022

im watching the new hotel transylvania with my little sister and there’s no way this werewolf just did the fucking RENEGADE pic.twitter.com/yFouGCUs03 — gab || ACHI DAY || (@yamaguchis_hair) January 15, 2022

Watched the 4th n final Hotel Transylvania movie. I'm definitely in it for the fun animation and designs more so than the story, but it's still an enjoyable watch! — Michael Ruocco (@AGuyWhoDraws) January 15, 2022

While many raved about Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, some weren’t impressed. The Selena Gomez starrer had one netizen calling it “okay” and another saying it “kinda sucked”. One user, called out Sony for replacing Adam Sandler by tweeting, “It’s missing @AdamSandler… how could you all (@SonyPictures) change a main character? It completely ruined it. You don’t do that! Oh BTW Selena I love your role as Mavis. ❤” Another, also tweeted about the same, wrote, “It was trash without the real drac! You guys did great but the Drac was awful. He was trying way to Damn hard.”

hotel transylvania kinda sucked ☹️ — cupid / valentine :D (@weeeklywrld) January 15, 2022

It's missing @AdamSandler… how could you all(@SonyPictures) change a main character? It completely ruined it. You don't do that! Oh BTW Selena I love your role as Mavis. ❤ — ♡ ᏒᎧᎮᏋ ♡ (@RABP112016) January 15, 2022

It was trash without the real drac! You guys did great but the Drac was awful. He was trying way to Damn hard. — Panda (@FrankyThePanda) January 15, 2022

Talking about Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film in the franchise sees Brian Hull voicing Count Dracula aka Drac. The actor replaced Adam Sandler, who played the role in the first three films. It also saw Selena Gomez return to the franchise as Mavis Dracula, Andy Samberg as Jonathan Loughran aka Johnny, Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne (the werewolf), David Spade as Griffin (the invisible man), Keegan-Michael Key as Murray (the mummy), and many more.

The film captured the journey of the Drac and his gang after they are mistakenly converted into humans (and Johnny into a monster) as a consequence of Jonathan’s tinkering with Professor Van Helsing’s new creation.

Have you watched Hotel Transylvania: Transformania? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

