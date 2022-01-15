An actor’s life is never easy. It comes with a lot of pros and cons and there’s no denying that. In a recent interview, actor Bradley Cooper opened up on playing Stanton Carlisle in Nightmare Alley and also talked about the challenges that he faced while doing this film including the n*dity scenes which were pretty ‘heavy’ for him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the film was released in 2021 and also starred Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Paul Anderson in pivotal roles. During the interview, Cooper revealed how he had to dive deep to play the character of Stanton in the film.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Bradley Cooper talked about playing the character of Stanton Carlisle in Nightmare Alley and said, “It really is akin to putting on a miner’s kit, hat and flashlight, and looking at each other and then going down in the tunnel, knowing that you may be excavating a route that won’t ever get you to the end that day but you come back up and go down again the next day.”

Talking about his friendship with director Guillermo del Toro, Bradley Cooper said, “Because the content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, in order to do it in a real way, it demanded that we’d be naked emotionally and soulfully.”

The actor then spoke about his n*de scenes in the film opposite Toni Collette’s character and revealed it was a pretty ‘big deal’ for him as he’s never done something like that before in front of the camera.

“I remember reading in the script and thinking, he’s a pickled punk in that bathtub and it’s to story. You have to do it. I can still remember that day just to be naked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day. It was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was pretty heavy,” Bradley Cooper said.

What are your thoughts about Bradley talking about doing n*de scenes in Nightmare Alley? Tell us in the comments below.

