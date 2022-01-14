Salma Hayek is one of Hollywood’s most loved and praised celebrity actresses and has been working in the Hollywood industry for over a decade. The actress along with her acting career also enjoys a stunning fan following of 20 million on her active social media. Recently, she uploaded a throwback post on her social media handle featuring some of her jaw-dropping moments.

Salma started her career as a full-fledged actor in 1995’s Desperado, alongside Antonio Banderas in the lead role. Since then the actress has gone to star in several movies like Frida, The Hitman’s Bodyguard franchise, the Grown-Ups franchise among others.

Well, recently Salma Hayek took it to her Instagram account where she uploaded a set of throwback images of herself in sizzling outfits, which have made her fans go gaga behind her. It is to be noted that the actress has maintained a theme of wearing yellow in all of her images. One of the images showed Salma revealing some of her assets in her sexy plunging ball gown. Another one showed her boasting her toned legs in a beautiful, ruffled dress.

Another stunning image showed Salma Hayek donning a yellow swimsuit with cutouts as she matched them with a maxi skirt. The actress captioned the post by saying, “I’m taking you in a #yellow submarine #tbt.”

Many of the actress’ fans have dropped hearts and showed their reaction in the comments. One of the user commented, “Astonishing and mesmerizing beauty,” followed by a heart face and hearts emoji. Another user wrote, “The most beautiful and fun lady in the world.” Another user commented saying, “Mama Mia,” following three heart faces.

While there were many comments in English, plenty of her fans expressed their praise for the actor in Spanish as well. One of those users commented, “Qué guapa (How beautiful)”, followed by a fire emoji. Another user commented, “El que de amarillo se viste….. A su belleza se patient,”(The one who dresses in yellow….. Her beauty sticks to it.) followed by a heart face emoji.

Meanwhile, the actress has also joined the Marvel family, through her recent release Eternals. The actress was cast alongside a huge lineup of actors including Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridlof, and Brian Tyree Henry, in the lead roles.

Apart from this Salma Hayek last appeared in the House of Gucci, which is a Ridley Scott directorial. The movie came out on 26 November 2021 and also starred Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino alongside the actress.

